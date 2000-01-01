Agentic Coding - Part 2

You have your agent set up, connected to your solution, and ready to work. Yet the seemingly minor choice of which model and effort level to run quietly decides whether agentic coding saves you money or drains it. The names providers use are designed to push you toward the most expensive option, and the more powerful a setting sounds, the more you pay for it. But most FileMaker work, from everyday scripts to schema changes to small enhancements, does not demand the deepest thinking model in existence. This video sorts out the confusion around model and effort selection so you can stop paying for capability you will never touch.

Watch the same kind of task cost several times more when run through an intermediary harness than when run straight from the provider, and see why that difference alone can reshape what you pick. You'll see how a mid-tier model at a moderate effort setting can handle real FileMaker scripts the way a flagship model does, and you'll learn the cheaper pattern that often beats a lower model pushed to a higher effort level: running actual scripts through a sandbox and comparing results before you commit. The video also traces the two roads script logic travels between FileMaker and an agent, from a clipboard copy of a script's XML to a full file export, and shows why the way code moves in and out of your solution shapes everything you can automate next.

This video covers the essentials of choosing models and effort and what keeps those costs predictable as your usage grows, how to test models against your own scripts before relying on them, which editor or terminal workflow fits the way you like to work, and the sandbox habits that keep experiments from touching a real solution. It also sets the stage for the bigger payoff. The next step in the series is where agents go from reading about your scripts to writing them directly, and knowing exactly what you should and should not be paying for today makes that investment far easier to justify.