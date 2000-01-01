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You have your agent set up, connected to your solution, and ready to work. Yet the seemingly minor choice of which model and effort level to run quietly decides whether agentic coding saves you money or drains it. The names providers use are designed to push you toward the most expensive option, and the more powerful a setting sounds, the more you pay for it. But most FileMaker work, from everyday scripts to schema changes to small enhancements, does not demand the deepest thinking model in existence. This video sorts out the confusion around model and effort selection so you can stop paying for capability you will never touch.
Watch the same kind of task cost several times more when run through an intermediary harness than when run straight from the provider, and see why that difference alone can reshape what you pick. You'll see how a mid-tier model at a moderate effort setting can handle real FileMaker scripts the way a flagship model does, and you'll learn the cheaper pattern that often beats a lower model pushed to a higher effort level: running actual scripts through a sandbox and comparing results before you commit. The video also traces the two roads script logic travels between FileMaker and an agent, from a clipboard copy of a script's XML to a full file export, and shows why the way code moves in and out of your solution shapes everything you can automate next.
This video covers the essentials of choosing models and effort and what keeps those costs predictable as your usage grows, how to test models against your own scripts before relying on them, which editor or terminal workflow fits the way you like to work, and the sandbox habits that keep experiments from touching a real solution. It also sets the stage for the bigger payoff. The next step in the series is where agents go from reading about your scripts to writing them directly, and knowing exactly what you should and should not be paying for today makes that investment far easier to justify.
Agentic coding has arrived, and there is no version of the future where it stays outside your FileMaker workflow, yet for most FileMaker developers it currently looks like a wall. Most every LLM ("agent") you can point at a project today works within a mental model of folders, plain text files, and version control, while everything you've built in FileMaker, your scripts, layouts, fields, and data, sits sealed inside a file that no model can simply open and inspect. This first video in the series takes that gap head on and shows why it exists, what it means for how your development process will evolve, and the groundwork you need before an agent can do anything useful with your solutions.
Watch as a dedicated project folder, a purpose-built internal FileMaker account, and a single markdown instruction file turn a general-purpose AI agent into one that can find your hosted solution, list every table it exposes, and execute scripts on request. You will see the hidden layers of your computer made visible, from the dot files that quietly govern each agent to the environment file that keeps credentials out of your version history, and you will watch the whole loop close when the agent connects through FileMaker's OData interface, reads the live structure of the solution, and runs a script without any manual plumbing. What used to mean hours of documentation and trial and error becomes a set of short, repeatable instructions that any agent you choose can follow.
This initial video establishes the connection, but the full series is where working with agents becomes a skill you can rely on. It continues with version control as the backbone of every project folder, reusable skills that extend what an agent can do, the quiet problem of drift as your solution outgrows the instructions you wrote for it, and the model and effort choices that decide how much you pay for the help you get. Taken together, the lessons turn agentic development from a novelty into a dependable part of how you build, test, and maintain FileMaker solutions.
In the video for this article I take a deep dive into FileMaker 26's new field and table metadata features, and the big picture is: Claris is prepping your databases for AI agents. I show how you can pack your field comments with structured JSON—things like enumerations ("colors must be one of: blue, orange, red")—and pull that out via the Get Table DDL function so AI tools have enough schema context to generate scripts or build equivalent tables in other databases. It builds on functionality that actually came in FileMaker 21, but FileMaker 26 extends it with some serious new knobs.
The meat of the demo is the new Advanced tab in the Define Database dialog. You can now override a field's display name, export name, sort order, and even localize those labels by locale. But there's a gotcha that will bite you if you're not paying attention: the moment any field gets an annotation on that Advanced tab, Get Table DDL stops returning all the fields and only returns the ones you explicitly annotated. The unannotated ones just vanish from the output. So you've got to be intentional—leaving the Advanced tab empty means you get everything, but filling it in means only what you declared. I walk through a neat trick for localization: building a custom function using a Let and a Case statement that swaps the field label based on Get System Locale Elements, so "colors" becomes "couleurs" or "Farben" depending on the user's system locale.
I also uncover a weird rabbit hole in the Claris docs—buried at the very bottom of the Get Table DDL best practices page. If you prefix any field comment with [LLM] and leave the Advanced tab untouched, that field gets included in DDL output. It trims the whitespace and strips the tag before returning the value. It looks like Claris kept this as a backwards-compatible signal from a pre-26 system, and it's effectively dead unless you deliberately use the tag. Long story short: if you're doing AI integration with FileMaker, you now have multiple layers of control over what gets exposed; field comments, DDL annotations, display name overrides, and locale-aware labels—and you just need to be aware of which behaviors supersede which when they conflict.
If you have ever tried to bundle a hefty JavaScript library into a FileMaker solution, you already know the quiet frustration of it. You tuck the code into an insert text step or a custom function, you bump into arbitrary character limits, and you end up with the same content duplicated in places that were never really meant to hold it. The result works, but it always feels like a workaround rather than a home. FileMaker 26 finally addresses this head on, and it changes how you think about the assets your solution needs to keep close at hand.
In this tutorial you will watch an empty file go from nothing to fully stocked with reusable libraries stored directly inside the file itself, in a dedicated place that survives a full close and reopen. You will see how to organize your stored assets into named buckets and instance identifiers, how to sidestep the pasting limitations that have tripped up developers for years, and how to confirm that your content is genuinely persisted by reading it straight back out with the companion functions. What used to be a fragile ritual of copying, embedding, and hoping becomes a clean, repeatable pattern you can reason about.
You will explore versioning strategies for libraries that evolve over time, the difference between persisting to the file and loading into memory for speed, and the specific cases where you should reach for variables instead of persistent storage altogether. It also covers the performance realities of hosted files, the caching behavior between server and client, and a handful of environment quirks worth knowing before they slow you down. This is the practical, opinionated guidance that turns a new script step into a dependable part of your development toolkit.
If you still open the Script Workspace, click New Script, and wire your solutions together by hand, you are about to feel left behind. This tutorial confronts the uncomfortable reality that traditional FileMaker development has become slower and more tedious than the alternative, and explains why so many developers have already stopped working that way entirely. The conversation around AI and agentic tooling has moved past hype into daily practice, and FileMaker professionals who skip the fundamentals are going to find themselves struggling to keep pace with what their peers are already shipping.
You will watch the curtain pulled back on what is actually happening when you fire up one of the popular agentic coding tools, from the virtual machines and sandboxes quietly running on your computer, to the command line binaries doing the real work underneath. The video walks through how harnesses, models, and agents actually differ, where the hidden configuration folders live on your machine, how the context window grows with every single exchange, and why understanding privileges and configs unlocks essentially everything else. By the end of the walkthrough, the seemingly magical behavior of these tools becomes legible and predictable, which is exactly the footing you need before trusting an agent with your real FileMaker work.
The full version goes considerably deeper, covering how to run multiple agents in parallel through terminal splits and multiplexers, how to spawn dedicated sub-agents with their own scoped instructions, and how to use hooks to enforce deterministic behavior before and after every agent interaction. You will also see how to drive an active coding session from your phone through remote control, how local models reshape the cost and privacy calculus, and how all of this is converging on a plugin that exposes agentic capability directly inside your FileMaker solutions. This is the kind of foundational understanding that separates developers who simply use agents from developers who actually direct them with intent.
If you've ever clicked a button in FileMaker that calls a web service and then watched the entire interface freeze while you wait, you already know the cost of synchronous communication. A two second delay is annoying, a thirty second delay is unacceptable, and a minute long response from a busy API can derail an entire workflow. This tutorial tackles the fundamental blocking problem head on and shows how to keep your users productive while requests run quietly in the background.
Watch the contrast unfold side by side as the native Insert from URL locks the screen during a five second delay while the same request through the MBS plugin fires off, returns control immediately, and lets you keep typing, navigating, and clicking through the solution. The technique hinges on a tag based routing system that lets every outbound call carry its own identifier, so when responses return at different times from different services, each one triggers exactly the right follow up script. You'll see how multiple parallel requests to completely different endpoints can be dispatched at once and handled independently as their replies arrive, transforming what was a serial bottleneck into a concurrent pipeline.
Watch while we walk through the entire custom function that wraps this behavior into a single reusable call. We'll take a deep dive on the headers hack required to work around a plugin limitation, the dual progress system that combines script driven updates with the plugin's own progress dialog, the finished script handler that releases cURL sessions from memory, the JWT token pattern for authenticated APIs, the user agent strategy for server side metrics, and the debugging variable approach that exposes every option the function sets. There is also context on local Docker based testing with HTTPbin so you can develop against a private endpoint before pointing at production, plus the reasoning behind dry coding constants and avoiding literal script names in code.
Getting fresh icons into a FileMaker solution has always meant friction: hunt down the right SVG on an external site, sort out whether it will actually work given FileMaker's dated SVG support, convert or rework it as needed, then manually import it one at a time. If your button bars look tired and swapping their icons feels like it costs more effort than it's worth, this video shows exactly why that process no longer holds.
Watch as a single plain-language prompt sets off an entire icon replacement workflow. The video demonstrates how an agentic process reads a button bar directly from the clipboard, identifies every embedded icon, pulls in appropriate replacements from open-source icon libraries, handles the compatibility conversions that FileMaker's older SVG standard requires, and delivers a fully updated button bar back to the clipboard, ready to paste. Attached scripts, conditional formatting, and all layout logic survive the swap completely intact. What used to be a multi-step manual process across several tools collapses to roughly two minutes of watching things happen.
The full version goes deeper into the mechanics, including how FileMaker's SVG limitations shape what conversions are necessary and how to structure icon requests to get accurate results in bulk. There is also a thorough walkthrough of a community-built FileMaker tool dedicated to icon management, covering its strengths, its current gaps, and where an agentic workflow picks up the slack. The session closes with a look at how this entire capability is embedded directly into an open-source agentic editor setup, so you can replicate or extend it inside your own solutions.
Struggling to make sense of a FileMaker database you inherited, or not sure how to structure a new one from scratch? Maybe, you're even trying to understand your very own file's schema. In this tutorial, we cut through the complexity by putting AI to work as your personal database architect. You'll learn how to think about your data the way the rest of the world does, understanding core concepts like entity relationships, normalization, and why FileMaker's unique "all or nothing" data model makes smart schema design more important than ever.
The real magic happens when we bring AI into the workflow. Watch how a simple, conversational prompt can take raw FileMaker table data and instantly return a clean, well-structured Entity Relationship Diagram complete with proper field types, naming conventions, and primary and foreign key relationships. What used to require deep database expertise and hours of planning can now be done in minutes, and the results are often better than what you'd come up with on your own.
The full video goes deeper into optimization strategies, consolidating redundant tables, planning migrations from existing solutions, and leveraging modern technologies alongside FileMaker to build faster, more scalable systems. If you're serious about leveling up your FileMaker development, this is the kind of practical, real-world training you won't find anywhere else.
There’s no question at this point that AI is going to have a massive impact on how development moves forward at every level. The speed increase is simply amazing. Especially, if you’ve spent years banging out code by hand.
In this video, I showcase how I created an IIFE (Immediately Invoked Function Expression), well AI did, that injects links into a web page, allowing direct interaction with FileMaker data. This approach to working with your FileMaker solution is incredibly powerful.
If you can run JavaScript against a web page loaded into a Web Viewer, you can do just about anything. The real trick is implementation. Once you can prompt AI to generate the code for you, you’re well on your way to expanding what your FileMaker solution can do inside any Web Viewer.
The implementation of OData at the core of how FileMaker Server returns and updates data is critical to understand in today’s interconnected world. Knowing not only that OData exists and is available, but also how it works, gives you another practical tool when interacting with your FileMaker solutions.
Because OData supports all CRUD operations and does so without the same requirements as the Data API, such as requiring a layout, it becomes essential knowledge whether you are using a server, working in a serverless environment, building a microservice, or exploring other ways of interconnecting FileMaker.
For many hesitant adopters, this can mean learning a new technology, possibly purchasing new tools, and investing time to become familiar with how everything works. In this video, I take my existing knowledge of the foundational technology embedded within FileMaker and use it to create a very simple, easy to use solution for experimenting with OData.
As we work through the topics in this video, you will learn more than how to experiment with OData. You will also gain insight into how to explore and implement other critical web technologies as well.